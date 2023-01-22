Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MTP opened at $0.70 on Friday. Midatech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

