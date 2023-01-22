Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

