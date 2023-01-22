Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.
Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56.
Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.
