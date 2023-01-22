Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO David D. Meek Sells 3,179 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
See Also
