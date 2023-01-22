Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO David D. Meek Sells 3,179 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

