MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04. MMEX Resources has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.30.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.