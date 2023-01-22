MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04. MMEX Resources has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.30.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

