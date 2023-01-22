MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.89 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. MOBOX has a total market cap of $82.89 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,540,056 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

