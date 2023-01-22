Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 40,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.