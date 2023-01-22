Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

