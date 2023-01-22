Morgan Stanley Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,344.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,060.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,925.24. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

