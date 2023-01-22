Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Shares of MS opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

