Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Cut by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

