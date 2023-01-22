Morgan Stanley Raises SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $14.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

SciPlay Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

