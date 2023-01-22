Morningside Venture Investment Sells 6,114 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,872,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,877,622.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.

Shares of KZR opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after buying an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,735,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

