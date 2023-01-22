Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

