Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

