Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 75,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,078. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 191,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

