Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 331,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.