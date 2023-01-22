Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SGOL opened at $18.47 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

