Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 82,991 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

