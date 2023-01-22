Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

