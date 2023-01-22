Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 868,743 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 513,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 135,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.81 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.