Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

