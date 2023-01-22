Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NKE opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

