Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

