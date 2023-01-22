Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

