Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,035 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ROUS stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

