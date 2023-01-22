Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $104.65 million and $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00768628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00095577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00564199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00193227 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.