Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NTRA opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,755.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,467 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

