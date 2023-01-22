Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1,556.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00230618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00056864 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00039770 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,341,766 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

