Navcoin (NAV) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $940.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00226509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00040205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,343,420 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

