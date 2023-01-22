NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,604.28

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,604.28 ($19.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,590 ($19.40). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.52), with a volume of 21,706 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £748.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,191.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.70%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

