NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 483.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

