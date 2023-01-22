NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00010915 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $279.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024529 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,840,181 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,445,596 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3805549 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $225,656,666.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.