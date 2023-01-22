NEAR Protocol Trading Up 13% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $294.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010810 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00059110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024932 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,840,181 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,445,596 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3805549 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $225,656,666.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

