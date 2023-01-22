Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $103.38 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $103.38 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00387420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00779238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00099356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00569005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00195445 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

