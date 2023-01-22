Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 130,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Finally, California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

