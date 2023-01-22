NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 603,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,800. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

