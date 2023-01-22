NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,429,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,565. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

