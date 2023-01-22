Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICFF opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

