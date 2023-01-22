Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
CONXF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.
About Nickel 28 Capital
