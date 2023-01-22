Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.