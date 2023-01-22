Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

