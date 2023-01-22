Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Update

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,410,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 24,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Novavax Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. 4,661,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Novavax has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $101.39.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.