Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Numinus Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company.

Get Numinus Wellness alerts:

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

NUMIF remained flat at C$0.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,483. Numinus Wellness has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.65.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness Inc provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health. The company operates through three segments: Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network. The Research Operations segment offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.