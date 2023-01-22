Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,413. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

