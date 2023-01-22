NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$14.67.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,406. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.71 per share, with a total value of C$410,916.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,793,933.48. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,406. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,306.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

