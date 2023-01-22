OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $23.30 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

