Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

ODFL stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $333.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

