Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 182,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

