OmniaVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $392,616.07 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $392,616.07 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00414058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.12 or 0.29067034 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00701613 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

