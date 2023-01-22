OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $413,496.24 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

